WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old Andrews man faces a life sentence following a 2019 homicide of a postal worker.

On September 23, 2019, Trevor Seward was expecting a package containing two pounds of marijuana shipped from California via The United States Postal Service, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina,

The mail carrier, Irene Pressley, placed a letter in Seward’s mailbox box stating that the package recipient would need to claim the delivery from the post office.

Seward then confronted Pressley to obtain the package but failed to do so and he returned home.

He then left his home shortly armed with an AR-15 to search for Pressley.

“Approximately one hour after she had left the form in Seward’s mailbox, Pressley was driving down Senate Road in Andrews, SC, when Seward fired approximately twenty rounds of from his AR-15 into the back of Pressley’s vehicle, striking her multiple times,” officials said.

After the shooting, Seward got inside Pressley’s vehicle and drove three miles away where he left Pressley in her vehicle in a ditch on an access road.

Pressley

Seward then removed mail from the vehicle and searched for the anticipated package and any other items of value.

The package containing the marijuana was later found on Senate Road.

The trial was presided over by United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins where Seward faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

In addition, Seward faces life imprisonment for the use of the AR-15 in Pressley’s murder, up to 20 years for the robbery of Pressley, 10 years for the illegal possession of the weapon, and five years for marijuana conspiracy, officials said.

“The prosecution of violent crime is a priority for our office, and that is especially true when the victim of that violence is a federal employee murdered for doing her job,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “We are grateful for the work done by our federal and local partners, particularly the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, in their efforts to bring justice for such a senseless act of violence.”