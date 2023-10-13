KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a sexual assault allegation involving a Kingstree High School employee.

The sheriff’s office said it began investigating alleged inappropriate behavior between an employee at the high school and minors in late September.

While details about the incident(s) were not immediately provided, officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking that anyone who may have information regarding assault contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling 843-355-6381.

Deputies say you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting in the investigation.