WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County lifted its boil advisory Wednesday morning after several water outages, notices, and a system contamination.

According to the Williamsburg County Government, the boil water advisory was lifted on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Williamsburg County Water and Sewer Authority (WCWSA) issued a water boil advisory on September 16 due to system contamination.

Residents in neighborhoods surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Highway experienced water outages and water pressure issues since September 5.