WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Government is crediting the quick actions of bystanders for playing a large role in saving the lives of a family involved in a serious collision.

According to officials, the trailer of a log truck became unhitched, causing the logs to tumble off and strike a minivan carrying three adults and two children.

The van caught on fire and the family was trapped inside.

The driver of the log truck and two other truck drivers got all five passengers safely out of the van and waited with them for EMS to arrive.

Bystanders also helped remove logs which were blocking the road.