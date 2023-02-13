BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a body found in the St. Stephen area Thursday afternoon.

The body was identified as Juan Milford Jr., 18, from the St. Stephen area, according to Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell.

The victim’s body was found along Highway 52 in Williamsburg County.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, officials said.

An investigation is underway by the coroner’s office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

