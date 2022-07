KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at a funeral home in Kingstree.

The fire was reported at Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home off North Brooke Street on Thursday afternoon.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department is providing mutual aid to the Kingstree Fire Department regarding a commercial structure fire.

A portion of East Main Street and North Brooks Street are closed while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.