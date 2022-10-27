WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Williamsburg County are responding to a deadly crash with entrapment involving an overturned log truck.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said the crash happened on County Line Road (SC 41/51) Thursday morning just north of Mingo Exxon in the Nesmith area.

Williamsburg County fire units are currently on the scene. They believe it to be a single-vehicle crash.

County Line Rd is closed between Mingo Exxon and Highway 512. Fire officials said the road will likely be closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.