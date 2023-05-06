KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning a second arrest in a November 2022 homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to a location on Rabbits Foot Loop on November 13, 2022, where they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Nautica Nikia McKnight (26) was taken into custody Friday for misprision of a felony (neglect in reporting a crime).

The investigation revealed McKnight was aware of threats toward the victim before the incident but failed to notify law enforcement. Text messages from the night of the murder had also been deleted from her phone.

According to arrest warrants, McKnight and Andrey Williams (47) were texting the night of the murder about McKnight’s boyfriend, the deceased victim.

It was later revealed that McKnight was also in a relationship with Williams.

Reports say that moments before the victim was shot, Williams texted McKnight “we go shot is out tonight.”

Deputies say McKnight surrendered herself to authorities and was booked at Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Williams was arrested on April 28 on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.