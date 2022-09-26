WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found several gunshot victims inside a vehicle off Manning Highway and Mary Road on September 17th.

Investigators believe the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when a vehicle – traveling in the same direction – passed them and began firing into the vehicle.

One of the victims died at the scene and others were taken to a local hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how many victims were inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-355-6381.