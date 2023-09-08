KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating an image of a possible fetus that is reportedly circulating at a high school.

According to WCSO, deputies were called to Kingstree High School on Thursday in reference to reports of an image of a possible fetus that was discovered on campus.

Investigator Jalisa Brown said authorities made contact with the School Resource Officer and other school staff, but have not located a fetus on campus.

The investigation is ongoing.

