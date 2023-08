WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating the events that led officers to a car in a ditch on SC 61 Tuesday morning.

According to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on SC 61 at 8:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a Ford F-150 in a nearby ditch.

WCSO believes a domestic dispute led to the vehicle crashing into the ditch.

Limited information is available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.