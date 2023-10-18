WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a weekend burglary at a Kingstree convenience store.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to Harry’s Express located on N. Williamsburg County Highway in reference to a burglary on Saturday.

Deputies said the suspect forcibly entered the business and stole several items, including cash from an ATM.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381.