ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in Williamsburg County.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Salters Road in the Andrews area after receiving a report of a shooting.

During an investigation, deputies learned that an unknown male walked onto the property and began shooting into an occupied shop.

“The subject then got into a vehicle and left, headed in an uncertain location,” said Lt. Daryel Moyd.

Deputies said a male gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment in a personal vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 843-355-6381.