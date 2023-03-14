WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a Sunday shooting that left one person injured.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Longstreet Street and Church Street in the Kingstree area in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said the victim was near Janice Loop when an unknown suspect fired at the victim, striking them. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (843) 355-6381.