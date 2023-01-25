HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a threat made toward a middle school.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in the Hemingway area on Wednesday following a shooting threat.

Sheriff’s office officials said there is no active shooter on campus, but the school is locked down.

Hemingway High School is also on lockdown.

“Due to a threat, Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School and Hemingway High School have been placed on lockdown to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” the school district said in a message to parents. “This lockdown will continue for the remainder of the school day.”

District officials said all students, faculty, and staff members are safe and are accounted for in their classrooms.

“All evening activities have been canceled for today for Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School and Hemingway High School.”

An investigation is underway.