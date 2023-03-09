WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest connected to a Sunday shooting in the Kingstree area.

John Willie Dansby, 53, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on March 5 responded to the Medical University of South Carolina Health Black River Medical Center after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital.

“Deputies were advised that the victim was located on Cypress Avenue, in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County, when Dansby discharged a firearm at the victim, striking the victim and causing life-threatening injuries,” WCSO said.

Dansby was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies and taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

WCSO said additional charges may be forthcoming.

An investigation is ongoing.