KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are searching Friday for a teenager in the Kingstree and Rock Town communities who they believe is armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Williamsburg County deputies say the 13-year-old was last seen in a wooded area off of Oakland Ave. in the Kingstree area.

He is described as a black male with short hair, wearing a black shirt with a white True Religion logo on the front, black shorts with red and white paint, pink socks and white shoes.

The juvenile is approximately 5’6” & 100 lbs.

Deputies say if you see anyone fitting this description, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.