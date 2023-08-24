WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a stray cat found in Williamsburg County tested positive for rabies.

The cat was found near Easler Highway and Leahs Loop in Greeleyville.

One person was exposed to the cat and has been referred to their healthcare provider, according to DHEC.

Another stray cat in Bamberg was also confirmed to have rabies this week, as well as a skunk in Lancaster.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been exposed to a rabid animal, call DHEC’s public health office in your local area. Click here for contact information.