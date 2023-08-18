WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of several dogs has been charged after Williamsburg County deputies say the animals attacked a person last week.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to Suttons Road in the Andrews area on Aug. 9 to reports of an animal attack with injuries.

An investigation found that the victim was walking along the roadway when they were attacked by three dogs, authorities said.

A witness who was passing by was able to provide some aid, but Investigator Jalisa Brown said the victim “sustained lacerations on the body” and was taken to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.

The owner of the dogs, 54-year-old Penny Lynn Bray, was charged with Allowing Dogs to Run at Large which is a misdemeanor offense.

The investigation is ongoing.