KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home.

Deputies said the suspect threatened to kill officers and the hostage after refusing commands from authorities.

“At some point during the standoff, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire inside the residence,” WCSO said. “The suspect was shot by officers and has been transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.”

At this time, the condition of the suspect is unknown. The hostage and deputies were not hurt in the incident.

Per policy, the deputies who fired on the suspect have been placed on administrative leave with pay, WCSO said.

SLED was contacted to investigate the incident.