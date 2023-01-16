KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree.

According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day.

Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral Health Services to distribute Narcan at a drive-thru event on January 17.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and save lives in opioid-related situations.

The drive-thru event will:

Distribute free Narcan and teach Narcan administration

Distribute free Deterra bags to safely dispose of medications

Review signs and symptoms of overdose

Provide resources for those struggling with addiction

Leslie Wright Counseling will hold the event at their office at 204 Short Street from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.