WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A school bus driver and two students were injured during a Wednesday morning crash, according to the Williamsburg County School District.

Officials with the Williamsburg County School District said approximately 23 middle and high school students were on the bus when the crash happened.

The incident occurred in the Bloomingvale area, which is located near Andrews.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol told News 2 that the collision occurred around 7:00 a.m.

District officials said the driver and two students were taken to the hospital for treatment.