KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – New security measures are set to begin this week at schools across Williamsburg County.

The Williamsburg County School District announced a plan to install new weapon detectors using the EVOLV system, which is essentially a step above a traditional metal detector.

The technology will be installed at middle and high schools, along with camera technology, beginning November 1st.

It can even detect parts of a gun that were brought in by multiple people.“Let’s say one student has a barrel and the other student has bullets, and they go in, the system is designed to recognize and to notify staff immediately,” said Dr. McKnight.

Another advantage, groups of students can walk through at a normal pace, which means fewer lines to get into the building.

“It allows us to have a student walk fluidly through the machines, they can scan approximately 600 students within an hour.”

They want to have as much information as possible to identify potential threats.

“We wanted to take the proactive side, so I think that this will be showing the kids that we also care about their safety and put them at ease with their parents.”

The system is portable and can be used outdoors, which means the system could be used for sporting events as needed.