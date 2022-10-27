KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A famed band director who starred in the movie “Drumline” will teach Kingstree High School’s Marching Mighty Merge Band on Thursday.

Eddie Ellis, who portrayed a band director in the 2002 movie ‘Drumline,’ starring Nick Cannon, previously served as director of bands at both SC State University and Morris Brown College.

Ellis taught the Kingstree High School’s current director of bands, Dr. James L. Patterson, during his time serving at SC State and taught several of Patterson’s students while employed at Allen University.

“We are super excited to have him come in and work with our students,” the Williamsburg County School District said in a news release Wednesday.

Ellis was awarded the Palmetto Patriot Award in 2011 by then-South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Andre Bauer for public services within the state. The award is the highest civilian honor the Lt. Gov. can bestow.