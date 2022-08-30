WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, the district said in an announcement Tuesday morning.

Calling her a “legend in education,” the district, along with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced Dr. Wilder died early Tuesday morning but did not offer further details.

“At this time our only wishes are to honor her legacy and family. Please be prayerful for the WCSD faculty, staff, and students,” the district said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.