WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people are facing charges in connection with a deadly September 10 shooting in Hemingway.

Williamsburg County deputies responded to a home on Chair Road where they found a gunshot victim. First responders attempted to provide aid, but the victim died.

According to an investigation, Fredrick Lewis, 47, escorted Shane Singletary, 25, and Jakee Green, 25, to the victim’s home where the three conspired to rob the victim.

The three individuals were driven to the home by 21-year-old Ariyan Pickett.

Singletary and Green entered the home – which was occupied by several victims – and gave demands. Before leaving, the suspects discharged a firearm and struck the victim.

Pickett, Green and Singletary were taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Singletary was arrested Lewis on Friday.

Charges include:

Ariyan Jahne Pickett: Accessory before the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, five counts of armed robbery, and burglary 1st degree.

Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green: Murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary 1st degree, five counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shane Sharod Singletary: Murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary 1st degree, five counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Fredrick Donell Lewis: Accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary 1st degree, and five counts of armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.