WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County.

According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers:

Bloomingvale Community Center

Central Community Center

Chavis One-Stop Park

Nesmith Community Center

Hebron Community Center

Pearl Whack Community Center

Stuckey Community Center

Sutton Community Center

Wi-Fi can be accessed from the parking lot at each location.

The verified community Wi-Fi network is ‘Public.’ No password is required.