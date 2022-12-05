WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County.
According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers:
- Bloomingvale Community Center
- Central Community Center
- Chavis One-Stop Park
- Nesmith Community Center
- Hebron Community Center
- Pearl Whack Community Center
- Stuckey Community Center
- Sutton Community Center
Wi-Fi can be accessed from the parking lot at each location.
The verified community Wi-Fi network is ‘Public.’ No password is required.