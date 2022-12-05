WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County.

According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers:

  • Bloomingvale Community Center
  • Central Community Center
  • Chavis One-Stop Park
  • Nesmith Community Center
  • Hebron Community Center
  • Pearl Whack Community Center
  • Stuckey Community Center
  • Sutton Community Center

Wi-Fi can be accessed from the parking lot at each location.

The verified community Wi-Fi network is ‘Public.’ No password is required.