WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17.

Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered a hotel room by breaking out a window and taking before running away.

The investigation was turned over to the Hemingway Police Department. Detectives later identified the man as James Earl Nesmith.

He was arrested without incident while at a Williamsburg County library on January 7.

Nesmith was charged with “Burglary 2nd Degree Violent,” according to arrest warrants. He was granted a $15,000 cash or surety bond by a Williamsburg County Magistrate.