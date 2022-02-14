Hemingway officer no longer with dept after shooting man in Georgetown County

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hemingway police officer is no longer with the department after shooting a man in Georgetown County Sunday morning after a chase, according to Hemingway Town Administrator William Freeman.

Cassandra Dollard, 52, was arrested last week after shooting a man after a multi-county chase that ended in Georgetown County.

Freeman wouldn’t specifically say if Dollard was terminated.

“She never should have been hired,” attorney Bakari Sellers said in response to Dollard no longer being with the department. “They were negligent in hiring her. The state was negligent in certifying her. It’s a shame Robert had to die for her to lose a job she never should have had.”

Dollard was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to SLED. Dollard shot and killed Robert Junior Langley, who was unarmed.

Langley’s family said a review of footage shows an unjustified killing and called for swift justice. Langley leaves behind 10 children and a 3-month-old granddaughter.

Dollard tried to pull over Langley for running a stop sign, according to SLED. Langley crashed his car into a ditch at the intersection of Chopee and Schoolhouse roads after a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. An arrest warrant confirms Langley was unarmed and was trying to get out of his car after crashing.

Langley was shot by Dollard one time in the chest, according to SLED. Dollard said she feared for her safety even though she never saw a weapon. Langley later died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital from his injuries.

Dollard was fired from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2014 for alleged violations of two policies related to discipline, according to the documents. She was also fired in April 2002 from the Johnsonville Police Department “for poor performance.”

A lawsuit Dollard filed in 2017 against SCDPS, claiming racial and gender-based discrimination, shows she was fired in 2014 for shooting at dogs while off duty, using her SCDPS weapon — and not reporting it for hours, according to a firing memo obtained by News13.

Dollard also got in trouble in 2014 after getting “frustrated and visibly angry” while responding to a disabled vehicle, according to a federal lawsuit where the officer claimed racial discrimination. She “struck the motorist’s vehicle with her hand,” according to the suit, and body cam video showed her saying “what in the hell is wrong with this crazy woman” while talking about the stranded driver.

Dollard also faced allegations of using her blue lights to “simply clear traffic for convenience’s sake.”