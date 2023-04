WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members can honor fallen soldiers and veterans with a memorial brick in Greeleyville this Spring.

The Town of Greeleyville says the public can purchase a brick to be displayed in town to honor veterans.

Bricks are $50 per brick and allow engravings of up to three lines of text.

Visit Greeleyville Town Hall at 3 Toby Place for more information.