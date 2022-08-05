Premium Getty Images for WFLA use only

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is reminding residents that hurricane re-entry passes are now available for the 2022 hurricane season.

The passes allow residents that have evacuated during a hurricane to return to their homes. They also help with the distribution of emergency resources.

Passes are designated by zones based on County Council districts.

Anyone who has recently moved to the area or moved from one district to another is encouraged to stop by the Emergency Management office at 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway and get a pass.

Passes are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.