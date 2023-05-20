WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a Saturday morning inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

According to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found unresponsive in a cell around 5:22 a.m. Saturday.

“Detention deputies immediately alerted Williamsburg County EMS and administered emergency life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful,” reports say.

SLED is investigating the incident.

The deceased inmate’s identity has not been released to the public at this time.