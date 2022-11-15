KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade.

The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the schools merged — is one of the largest in the state. The students have performed locally, regionally, and statewide, winning many competitions along the way.

But the Hawaii performance will be bigger than any before. “This invitation is the pinnacle of their marching band career,” said Director of Bands Dr. James Patterson. “To say the students are thrilled about this opportunity is an understatement.”

Patterson attributed the success to the hard work and dedication of the students, who Patterson said often ask for extra rehearsals to ensure they are in top shape.

The performance is on March 29, 2023, and students have already begun fundraising efforts. Click here to support the band.