WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Thursday announced that a man charged in a 2010 double homicide but released to a mental facility has been taken into custody once again.

Joseph Jermaine Brand was charged for breaking into the home of two sisters — Naomi Johnson (65) and Themlma Haddock (73) — and killing them. Before he could go to trial, he was found incompetent by reason of mental illness, which led to him being committed to a mental health facility. Later, the charges were dropped with the ability for them to be restored if Brand was found competent for trial.

He spent the past decade in inpatient and outpatient facilities in Florida and South Carolina.

In April, Brand was spotted in the Kingstree area. Family of the victims alerted the sheriff that Brand was believed to be living in the area, which made the family uncomfortable. WCSO obtained warrants for Brand to be arrested on all of his original charges, but Brand had already left the area by the time deputies tried to pick him up.

WCSO determined that Brand fled to Pueblo, Colorado. With the assistance of the Pueblo Police Department, Brand was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

