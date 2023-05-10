WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A high school band director in South Carolina has been named a quarterfinalist for the 2024 GRAMMY Music Educator Award.

Kingstree High School Director of Bands, Dr. James L. Patterson, is among 212 music teachers announced as quarterfinalists for the award. It recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.

Dr. Patterson leads the school’s “River of Soul” Marching Band.

He and fellow quarterfinalists were chosen from the more than 2,000 nominations.

Semi-finalists will be announced in September, and the top recipient will earn a Grammy early next year.