KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Kingstree man is facing multiple charges after deputies say a trespassing complaint led to the discovery of narcotics and firearms.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Eastland Avenue in reference to calls about a trespasser.

Authorities said an investigation led to the arrest of 44-year-old James Aaron Graham. A subsequent search revealed he was in possession of approximately 24.3 grams of marijuana, 7.1 grams of an off-white rock substance, a large amount of U.S. currency, and a handgun.

Graham was charged with pedestrian under the influence, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.