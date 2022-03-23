WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the largest knitting companies in the United States is opening a production facility in Williamsburg County.

Beverly Knits designs and develops regular and fire-retardant fabrics “for a variety of markets including activewear, intimate apparel, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial, and medical.”

Hemingway Sewing Solutions, a subsidiary of Beverly Knits, will open the Williamsburg facility at 60 Apparel Drive. The facility will “manufacture a variety of textile products for brands including Purple Mattress, Indigo and Vapor Apparel, as well as U.S. Department of Defense.”

The company is looking to fill 242 new jobs. Interested applicants should email info@hemingwaysewing.com.