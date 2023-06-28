WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 39-year-old Lake City, S.C. man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County earlier this month.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the shooting happened on Sugar Lane in the Kingstree area shortly before 5 p.m. on June 5.

The suspect — later identified as Desharn Shariff Chandler — allegedly shot the victim multiple times causing injuries, according to an affidavit. The severity of the injuries is not known, but the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said that further investigation revealed that Chandler stole a vehicle from a nearby home and fled the scene.

Chandler was taken into custody on June 22 by the Chadbourn Police Department in North Carolina.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand larceny greater than $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.