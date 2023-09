WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will tour a local fibers facility Wednesday in Kingstree.

Lt. Governor Evette will visit Williamsburg County on Wednesday to celebrate Palmetto Synthetics’ 25th year in the County.

Evette’s office says she will tour the thermoplastic fibers facility and meet with leadership.

She is scheduled to arrive at 2:30 p.m.