WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at D.P. Cooper School in the Salters area of Williamsburg County.

Deputies responded to the vacant school on Nov. 14 after a Williamsburg County School District employee, who was at the location, noticed a vehicle on the property that was not authorized to be there.

At the scene, deputies observed a vehicle backed into a storage building at the rear of the school where items were being stored.

Several doors on the school building were open and the vehicle contained property from the school, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

When deputies entered the storage building, they found the suspect hiding behind a shelf in an empty room.

Wendell Darrell Cannon, Jr., of St. Stephens, was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested on a charge of third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny value $10,000 or more, malicious injury to property value $10,000 or more, and possession of methamphetamine.

Cannon was arrested and taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.