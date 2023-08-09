WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Kingstree man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in Williamsburg County.

Leroy Wilson III, 20, is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a call about gunfire around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on SC261/Hemingway Highway, which is approximately seven miles east of Kingstree.

Authorities said deputies arrived to find a 2006 Ford F-150 in a ditch and determined a “domestic incident” had led to the crash.

An investigation found that Wilson fired at the victim’s vehicle as it was traveling along the highway. As the victim attempted to flee from Wilson, the victim’s vehicle ran off the roadway into the ditch, deputies said.

“As a result of the collision, the victim was injured, and another occupant in the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle,” Investigator Jalisa Brown said, adding that the victim who was ejected succumbed to their injuries.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division by calling 843-355-6381.