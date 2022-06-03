WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of a vehicle.

That person was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Investigators say an altercation happened between the victim and suspect inside Sam’s Quick Stop convenience store. Both individuals left the store, and the dispute continued outside.

A shot was fired into the vehicle driven by the victim.

Andrey Jomal McCrea, 30, was arrested Thursday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police Department, and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation is ongoing.