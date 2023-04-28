KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County announced Friday afternoon an arrest in a November 2022 homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to a location on Rabbits Foot Loop on November 13, 2022, where they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Andrey Williams, 47, was taken into custody on Friday following a lengthy investigation into that deadly shooting.

He was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Deputies say additional charges are forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information about this shooting to please contact the sheriff’s office by calling 843-355-6381.