KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation in Williamsburg County.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover operation this week after receiving complaints from citizens.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday, where they seized a quantity of heroin, marijuana, paraphernalia, a firearm, and more than $680 in cash.

Keith Carol Pressley, 54, was arrested and taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on multiple drug-related charges, including distributing heroin near a park or school.

An investigation is on-going.