KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly August 9th shooting on Cypress Avenue, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the roadway in front of Buster Graham’s Club and located a gunshot victim near a residence.

First responders attempted to render aid, but the victim died from their injuries.

Deangelo Davon Alston, 35, was arrested and charged by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Thursday.

He faces several charges including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.