WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man is now facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County last month.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road on September 17 where they located several gunshot victims that were occupants of a vehicle.

One of the victims died at the scene. The others were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that the victims were traveling on Manning Highway heading towards Mary Road when a vehicle traveling in the same direction passed them and fired several shots.

US Marshals on October 6 arrested the suspect, Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., on charges of murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.