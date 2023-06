WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder incident.

Desharn Shariff Chandler (39) is wanted in connection to the attempted murder that occurred on June 5 on Sugar Lane.

WCSO describes Chandler as a 6’3 black man who weighs 170 lbs.

Deputies say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Chandler or have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911 or call (843) 354-0606.