GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Government officials are seeking the public’s opinion on rural transportation in Georgetown, Williamsburg, and Horry Counties.

The Waccamaw Regional Council of Government has distributed a survey on residents’ transportation challenges with pavement conditions, traffic, and safety.

The survey is intended for rural residents, commuters, and business owners to update the area’s Rural Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

Introduced to local lawmakers in 2016, the Rural LRTP is a project prompted by the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.

The Rural LRTP will aid in rural planning in Southern and Western Georgetown County, Western Horry County, and all of Williamsburg County through 2045.

The online survey allows residents to pinpoint exact locations in need of services like public transportation, turn lanes, or repaving.

For those interested in contributing to the plan in person, the Waccamaw Regional Council of Government will hold open house meetings on:

August 28 in Georgetown from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1230 Highmarket Street

August 29 in Williamsburg County from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center Gymnasium

August 30 in Horry County from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Horry County Government and Justice Center Room C/E

The survey can be accessed on the Waccamaw Regional Council of Government Facebook page and will close on September 13.

The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments evaluated their long-range transportation plans in a similar fashion in 2019.

Link to survey: https://live.metroquestsurvey.com