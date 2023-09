WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Williamsburg County may experience water outages through Tuesday evening.

According to Williamsburg County Government, water customers along Martin Luther King Jr. Highway between Kingstree to Sandhurst Road may experience water outages throughout the day.

County officials say crews are working to resolve the issue.

“We estimate the outage to be fixed later afternoon, early evening,” Williamsburg County said.

