WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire units are responding to an overturned box truck Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in Williamsburg County.

According to Williamsburg County Fire Department, the incident happened three miles south of Kingstree at the intersection of Highway 52 and Manning Highway.

As of 12:40 p.m., both northbound lanes of Hwy 52 were closed.

No injuries were reported.